Average tech salary reaches record high in the UK

The average permanent salary of an IT professional in the UK has increased to a record high of around £40,000 per year, according to statistics from CV Screen.

The recruitment firm’s analysis shows that London earns the most in all of UK, with an average salary that is fourteen per cent above the national average. The rise in the national average salary, which marks as the highest average wage for the industry, represents a two per cent increase over the last three years.

The South East and Thames Valley areas rank as the second and third highest-earning cities among IT professionals, with average earnings at eight per cent and five per cent above the national average respectively.

East Anglia, which is home to a number of global tech companies, has an average salary that is one per cent above the national average. Meanwhile, the lowest-paying region in the UK is Wales, where average IT salaries are thirteen per cent below the national average.

“London and the South East are consistently ranked among the best places to work in Britain and Thames Valley has been described as the UK’s Silicon Valley so it is no surprise that IT professionals earn more than the national average in these regions,” Matthew Iveson, Managing Director at CV Screen said.

CV Screen’s results were generated by examining fifty different IT roles placed in the national press and on all of the UK’s leading job boards in the first three months of 2016, compared to the same period three years earlier.

Image source: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov