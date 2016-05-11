Sage directs accountants to the cloud with new products

Integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems provider Sage, announced two new products this morning. During a keynote speech, Sage announced Sage Live for Accountants and Sage One Partner Edition.

These two new products are designed to help accountants 'grow their practices' and move them closer towards a cloud-based service model.

Through Sage Live for Accountants, users get a single, real-time source of information, allowing companies to improve both their productivity and performance. According to the company's press release, it will reduce the time spent on low-value processes, enable tracking, analytics and financial performance management through a single integrated product, and enhance the work through mobility and more collaboration.

Sage One Partner Edition, on the other hand, allows its users to on-board hundreds of clients to Sage One, view critical practice and individual client data in real-time, grant people different levels of access, and produce sets of accounts and tax returns fast.

“Through the Sage Partner Program, we’re committed to helping accountants increase the value of their services by embracing the cloud, digitizing their practice management and improving collaboration with clients and colleagues,” said Alan Laing Executive Vice President, Partnerships & Alliances. “These new solutions reinforce Sage’s position as the partner of choice for accountants worldwide.”

Alison Parson, Business Services Manager, from UK accountant firm Albert Goodman said: “Without a doubt, the biggest growth opportunities for accountancy firms lie within the transition from desktop to the cloud. Today’s businesses demand flexibility – working anywhere and at any time and cloud accounting packages provide this.

"The interactivity and flexibility of cloud accountancy also present us with great opportunities to offer advice to our clients on the spot, which in turn helps us to strengthen client relationships."

