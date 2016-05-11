SMBs expect significant growth in mobile sales this year

Among 400 online businesses in the UK, 62 per cent expect a significant growth in sales through the mobile app, and 32 per cent said mobile will be 'vital' to business growth this year.

Those are the results of a new survey by eBay UK, which got published as the company announced the latest version of its mobile app, eBay 5.0.

Thirty-six per cent of those surveyed said they anticipate a 10 per cent growth in mobile sales, and 21 per cent expect those sales to grow 30 per cent.

“Businesses are now fully realising the benefits of the mobile revolution” said Andy Towers, Head of Mobile at eBay UK. “Mobile optimised sites and apps like eBay’s are helping customers to access technology that was once preserve of just the big retailers, and they are reaping the benefits.”

Having a fast, and perhaps more importantly – stable, mobile internet connection, is of the utmost importance to achieving this growth, the report also suggests. According to the survey's results, 38 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) feel held back by insufficient 3G and 4G coverage in the country.

“Staying ahead of the mobile curve is key for us in 2016. Around 50 per cent of ecommerce trading is now via mobile, so we’re building a new mobile friendly business homepage to drive sales and trigger further growth,” said Andrew Grant, Managing Director of Surrey based lingerie & swimwear company Clara Olivia.

“Having noticed our regular eBay customers - typically “on-the-go” females – are increasingly purchasing on their mobile phone or tablet, we’ve taken steps to recognise this trend as part of the wider businesses strategy and critical to the shopping experience of our consumers.”

