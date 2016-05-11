Some people 'principally' support Snooper's Charter

I don't know how big of a sample you need to consider a survey relevant, but YouGov has asked 1729 UK adults about the Snooper's Charter, and more than half support it.

In principle, that is.

Fifty-one per cent of those surveyed said they'd support handing over their personal communication and internet browsing history to the UK’s security services, a Redcentric report based on the YouGov research says. Personal communication includes increased visibility to telephone records (mobile, home, calls, text messages, including both SMS and third-party apps such as Viber or WhatsApp), and social media information (chat messages included).

Different services have different levels of support, so for example 56 per cent of people would support the monitoring of telephone records, while 49 per cent would support the monitoring of SMS messages and chat. Overall, the percentage of support for the Snooper's Charter is above 50.

Six in ten (62 per cent) of Conservative party and UKIP supporters were in favour of the Snooper's Charter, while the percentage dropped to 40 per cent between those aged 18 to 24.

People mostly support Snooper's Charter if it would help with countering terrorism (88 per cent), child abuse and child pornography (88 per cent), murder (86 per cent), people trafficking (85 per cent), and smuggling (82 per cent).

They would not, however, grant access to banking and payment transactions (38 per cent in support), and lifestyle apps that could grant GPS data or dating information (41 per cent).

Simon Michie, CTO from Redcentric said: “We are living in a time where in our liberal society the information needs of the state need to be balanced carefully against the privacy expectations of the individual. I’m pleased to see the issue being sensibly debated, and I remain confident that the democratic process will result in realistic compromise which can adapt as the threat landscape changes. The survey seems to indicate the British public are taking a very mature approach in the debate.”

