Today's broadband doesn't fit consumer needs, survey says

Recently I wrote about a consumer report which said people in the UK would like their broadband much faster, and that in five years' time, broadband speeds will still be too slow.

That's despite the fact that broadband speeds will increase dramatically in the next five years. Obviously, with more and more connected household devices, and 4K video streaming becoming an everyday activity, it makes sense that broadband speeds should skyrocket.

This morning, another market analysis confirms these claims. This time, a survey from Boosty says 56 per cent of UK consumers doubt their broadband speed can meet the demands of today’s digital world.

Boosty, a provider of consumer broadband ‘top up’ solutions, asked 2,000 UK consumers about their internet usage.

“Consistent, fast connectivity plays an integral role in both our business and personal lives,” said Paul Evans, CEO of Boosty. “Yet despite the ongoing efforts of UK broadband providers to deliver superfast fibre connectivity, these survey results clearly demonstrate that consumers are disappointed with the technology. People expect a seamless, dependable service so that they continue doing the things they rely on and enjoy.”

Just how important this is, show other findings in the survey: 52 per cent use their home connection for work, and 62 per cent said poor connectivity affected their productivity. Thirty-two per cent claimed loss of income thanks to poor connections, as well.

In case of a connection breakdown, 32 per cent of those surveyed would switch to their mobile data plan, or borrow someone else’s internet, rather than staying offline. Almost nine out of ten (87 per cent) said a stable and speedy internet is what they consider when choosing to buy or rent a house or a flat.

Image Credit: Kirill Makarov / Shutterstock