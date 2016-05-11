UK's tradespeople are getting a free website over breakfast

If you're a tradesman or woman, working in the UK without a website, listen up. There's a way for you to get a website built, for free, during breakfast.

The .uk domain announced a new initiative this morning, to help tradesmen and women set up a website. Starting on May 10, four of UK's 'most popular breakfast venues' will host the first-ever ‘Bacon & Web’ cafés.

The first one opens in Old Street, London.

If you were wondering why is this happening, here's the explanation:

According to .uk domain's press release sent this morning, tradespeople with a website score more jobs. Every year, they score 21 more jobs than their colleagues without a website, earning on average £16,590 on them. More than a third (39 per cent) are scoring jobs outside their main patch, and 36 per cent are getting jobs from clients with 'heavyweight budgets'.

Despite these encouraging numbers, 35 per cent of tradespeople (334,600 tradesmen and women in the UK), don’t have a website. That’s mostly because they don’t know where to start (24 per cent), and because they think it would be too expensive to set up (10 per cent).

Russell Haworth, CEO Nominet, which runs the .uk domain said, “Moving from on site to website is giving a financial boost to tradespeople and up and down the country. With more of us going online to look for trade services, many plumbers and painters might find themselves losing out on business when consumers need expert help in a hurry. From displaying pictures of past jobs, to customer testimonials and accreditation badges, a website isn’t just your online CV, it’s your chance to make a great first impression.”

