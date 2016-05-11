Unauthorised cloud apps widely used in the office

Among 350 IT professionals and C-suite executives in the UK, working in both small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), as well as large companies with 5,000+ employees, 70 per cent use unauthorised cloud services, Cloudstanding says.

Cloudstanding, an education service teaching businesses about cloud technology, says the media are leading the way in use of cloud services that are not managed by their company – with 83 per cent of cases.

On the bottom of the list is manufacturing, with a fairly high 49 per cent.

Mobility, disaster recovery and big data analytics are the main business needs in the next year, the report also said. In 40 per cent of cases, respondents were concerned about deployment, and 37 per cent worried about the complexity in the usage of cloud tech.

“Companies are in the dark when it comes to which cloud services are being used by their employees, how much sensitive corporate data is being uploaded and shared, and whom it is being shared with,” said Maarten ten Broeke, Cloudstanding co-founder.

“Cloud services enable productivity and efficiency for employees, but unless it is properly managed and secured by companies, there will always be the risk of data leaks and security threats entering the company from external sources.”

“Cloud services can be integrated within companies securely and with oversight of the IT department, without forcing employees to resort to using these services in the shadows – the resource and technology exists to make this a reality. Greater, company wide education, from the C-suite to the IT department, on the benefits of integrating these cloud services, would help to minimise the risk of hidden usage.”

