$5.6 billion server virtualisation market nears its peak

New research from Gartner, inc. suggests that the worldwide server virtualisation market is very close to reaching its peak.

In 2016, the x86 server virtualisation market is expected to reach $5.6 billion. This is an increase of 5.7 per cent compared to 2015. However, this growth is not attributed to new software licenses which have declined for the first time in more than a decade. Instead this increased growth has been driven by maintenance revenue which is a clear indication of how the software market has begun to rapidly mature.

With the Gartner Infrastructure, Operations & Data Center Summit in Sydney fast approaching, Gartner's Research Director, Michael Warrilow offered further insight into the state of the virtualisation market: “The market has matured rapidly over the last few years, with many organisations having server virtualisation rates that exceed 75 per cent, illustrating the high level of penetration.”

VMware currently controls a large portion of the market but Microsoft has managed to carve out a place for itself amongst enterprise users. Citrix, Oracle, and Red Hat are niche players in the market and domestic vendors from China have also drastically increased.

Currently in on-premise data centres, server virtualisation is the most common infrastructure platform for x86 server OS workloads. Analysts at Gartner though believe that new computing styles and approaches will affect the market significantly in the future. OS container-based virtualisation and cloud computing will have a large impact on the server virtualisation market as well.

During 2014 and 2015 the IT budgets of larger organisations remained stable with sever virtualisation playing a key part in the operations of these businesses. However, organisations with smaller IT budgets will expect a continued decline in the usage of this technology through to at least 2017.

Image Credit: Welcomia / Shutterstock

