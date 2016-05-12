Barclays to launch contactless payment for Android

This morning, Barclays announced it will soon roll out its own contactless payment service for its Android-using customers in the UK. All Barclays customers with an NFC-enabled Android smartphone will be able to pay for things the same way they pay with a contactless card.

For purchases of up to £30, all they need to do is tap their smartphone at the payment terminal, the same way they'd tap a contactless card. For purchases of up to £100, customers would need to tap in their PIN code.

The new feature, dubbed 'Contactless Mobile', will come as a part of the Barclays Mobile Banking app. The bank said it will start gradually rolling the feature out in June.

“Giving customers the choice about how to make everyday payments while making it really easy for people to use our services is why we’ve designed this new contactless payment functionality which will sit at the heart of our already popular mobile banking app,” said Ashok Vaswani, CEO of Barclays UK.

“It’s all there, in one place, ready to go with no need to enter card details, delivering a brilliant experience in an instant.”

“Barclays Contactless Mobile is the latest in a series of digital innovations we have launched that allow customers to ‘Pay it your way!’ - carrying out day to day transactions in the ways that suit them and we hope that it will help customers become more confident using digital solutions and new technologies.”