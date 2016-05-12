Consumers blame mobile operators for poor Wi-Fi

If I understood correctly, and I'm afraid I did, people blame their mobile operator for poor connectivity, even when they're connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Those are the results of a survey done by Procera Networks. Not only do they blame the mobile operator, but they also switch – a third has changed the operator in the last 10 years because of this. A quarter (25 per cent) switched three or more times.

Besides having Wi-Fi issues, and even switching mobile operators because of it, nine out of ten respondents said their Wi-Fi connectivity is either 'better' or 'much better' than the quality of the mobile network.

More than half said they're connected to a Wi-Fi network 50 – 80 per cent of the day.

“The findings demonstrate how poor quality of experience can influence a subscriber’s decision to switch network operators. This is evidenced by the fact that over a quarter of subscribers have changed their operator a number of times in the last 10 years,” said Thomas Vasen, Senior Director Subscriber Experience Marketing at Procera Networks.

There are also differences in how people perceive different online services. For example, a third of users in North America, Europe and Africa rated their web surfing as 'perfect', while the same percentage of Asian and North American subscribers did the same for their social media experience.

On the other hand, video streaming scored much worse.

“Operators need to understand the quality their network delivers in application categories that matter to subscribers. Applications have different network requirements to perform well. In order to plan improvements, operators need to understand what their network is capable of delivering and what subscribers care about. In addition, the survey indicates that subscribers’ disregard which technology is delivering the service, seeing their Operator as responsible overall. It shows that true convergence is a reality for the user - further consolidation of mobile and fixed/WiFi networks will be a key strategy in securing the quality of experience that an operator delivers to their subscribers,” he added.

Image source: Shutterstock/Georgejmclittle