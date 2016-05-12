Docker adoption doubles as DevOps takes off in the enterprise

Back in February RightScale released the results of its latest State of the Cloud Report. This year it asked some additional questions surrounding the use of DevOps tools including Docker.

Today it has launched an additional DevOps Trends report offering a look at these extra findings. These show that DevOps adoption increased from 66 per cent in 2015 to 74 per cent in 2016 and that Docker adoption has more than doubled in the same period.

Additional findings are that 81 per cent of enterprises are adopting DevOps compared to only 70 per cent of SMBs. Enterprises are also adopting DevOps from the bottom up, with usage by projects or teams at 29 per cent and business units or divisions 31 per cent, compared to only 21 per cent adopting it company-wide.

Overall, Chef, Puppet, and Docker are the top three DevOps tools (on 32 per cent, 32 per cent, and 27 per cent, respectively). However, Docker is the fastest growing with adoption more than doubling year-over-year from 13 per cent in 2015 to 27 per cent in 2016. In the enterprise, Docker also saw more than two times growth (from 14 to 29 percent).

The report notes, "Docker could soon be the most used DevOps tool in the enterprise as 38 per cent of enterprises have plans to use it. This compares to 20 per cent that plan to use Chef and 19 per cent that plan to use Puppet."

Overall the report shows that container adoption is maturing. Some 26 per cent of respondents have workloads already running in containers (eight per cent in development, 18 per cent in production). In addition 36 per cent of respondents are experimenting with containers, while 25 per cent say they are learning about them.

Enterprises are using containers more than SMBs, with 29 per cent having workloads running in containers compared to 24 per cent of SMBs, and 41 per cent of enterprises are experimenting as opposed to 33 per cent of SMBs.

RightScale found that current use of Docker is heaviest among tech organisations (32 per cent), enterprises (29 per cent), and developers (28 per cent). Use of Docker in Europe (34 per cent) is also well above average.

There's much more information in the full report is available from the RightScale website.

Photo Credit: kentoh/Shutterstock