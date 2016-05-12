IT execs need more time to examine performance data, study says

The Green Grid, a global consortium aiming to advance resource efficiency in IT and data centres, says IT leaders need more time to better understand their performance data.

It based this conclusion on a survey of 150 IT decision makers at end-user organisations, both those with their own data centres, and those with co-located data centre providers.

The survey was done across the UK, France, and Germany.

It says that more than a third (38 per cent) of IT leaders need more time to monitor their data, and only 29 per cent believe their company can completely quantify the effect their data centre has on the environment.

For almost everyone (97 per cent) monitoring within data centres could improve energy efficiency, and just above two thirds (67 per cent) believe more investment could do the trick.

“With so many people saying that they would like more time to look at their data, we are concerned that data is being left unused – which is the same as not collecting the data in the first place,” said Roel Castelein, EMEA Marketing Chair for The Green Grid.

“For organisations adopting strategies to increase resource efficiency, data holds the answers to many questions. Use of data to evidence base IT decisions should flow through organisations including the board-level.”

“Whilst our research suggests that the majority of organisations have measures in place, many are still unable to fully see how their data centre operations are affecting their environmental footprint. This can be altered by changing the mind sets of both IT decision makers and board members on the importance of investigating data, an area on which The Green Grid provides a lot of support to its members.”

