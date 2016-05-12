Lenovo is now the world's number one notebook brand

As laptop shipments drop significantly, all over the world, market share between the world's top manufacturers is changing. According to the latest report by the global market research firm TrendForce, Lenovo is now the number one notebook brand in Q1 2016, surpassing HP.

The company said Lenovo's strong presence in the quarter was expected, as this was its final quarter for the fiscal year, and it wanted to end it on a high note. Even though it suffered a decline itself, it was “just” a 10 per cent drop.

TrendForce is expecting things to change once again, as retailers are carrying over ‘sizeable inventories from the first quarter’. HP, on second place, has seen a 21.2 per cent shipment drop, while Dell, the world’s current number three, has suffered a quarterly decline of 15 per cent.

The report also says notebook shipments worldwide have dropped 19 per cent compared to a quarter earlier, and 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

One of the reasons for a drop in shipments is ‘noise and speculations’, according to TrendForce’s notebook analyst Anita Wang. She says rumours, such as the one that Microsoft is going to raise operating system license fees, impacted prices.

Also, the prices of HDDs going up also forced the prices of entire notebooks up.

On the other hand, Apple has seen its MacBook shipments suffer a 40.4 per cent decline. This is mostly thanks to the fact that Apple did not have any new MacBook products on the market.

