Mobile operators' customer support hard to connect with

Mobile operators are among the most difficult companies to connect with, when customers need support, a new report says.

The report, released by customer service technology expert Eckoh, analysed the companies' multi-channel approach to customer support, and said the companies are mostly doing it wrong.

According to the report, 73 per cent of consumers had to repeat details of their complaint in separate interactions, as they tried to get their problems solved.

“In too many cases, shoppers find that their service providers are implementing ‘multi-flannel’ strategies, better at hindering communication than improving it,” said Tony Porter, Head of Global Communications at Eckoh.

Consumers are faced with multiple problems, including long waiting lines on phone calls and paradoxical menus. In some cases, companies failed to list their phone number on the ‘contact us’ page.

The phone call is still the most popular channel for customer support, the report says, even though some love it, and others don’t. In 47 per cent of cases, consumers find the phone call ‘most annoying’, but 32 per cent said it was the ‘most useful’, showing that if done right, the phone call can be the best method.

Ten per cent of respondents said they had to wait half an hour on their latest call for help, and a third waited between 10 and 15 minutes.

Mobile operators, utilities, broadband providers, pay TV firms and retailers were among the most difficult companies to connect with, when looking for help, the report said.

Besides the phone call, email, chat, websites and social media platforms were all listed as good means of customer support.