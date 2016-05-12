Windows 10 will no longer share Wi-Fi passwords

In a move that will most likely appease all Windows 10 users, Microsoft has made the decision to remove the Wi-Fi Sense feature from future versions of the operating system.

The feature originally debuted on Windows Phone and was later incorporated into Windows 10. Wi-Fi Sense allowed users to share their Wi-Fi passwords with their contacts and to automatically connect to open hotspots.

Windows 10 devices will retain the ability to connect to open hotspots despite concerns from security experts regarding the feature. The password sharing feature of Wi-Fi Sense however will be discontinued since it was so widely misunderstood by consumers, many of whom believed that it shared all of a user's Wi-Fi passwords by default.

The Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Engineering Systems Team, Gabe Aul explained why the company chose to remove the feature: “We have removed the Wi-Fi Sense feature that allows you to share Wi-Fi networks with your contacts and to be automatically connected to networks shared by your contacts. The cost of updating the code to keep this feature working combined with low usage and low demand made this not worth further investment. Wi-Fi Sense, if enabled, will continue to get you connected to open Wi-Fi hotspots that it knows about through crowdsourcing.”

Wi-Fi Sense's password sharing feature will be completely removed in the Anniversary Update to Windows 10. Microsoft is expected to release the latest version of Windows to existing users in late July.

Image Credit: omihay / Shutterstock

