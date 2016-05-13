Bad advice leads to failed cloud efforts, survey shows

In almost a third of failed cloud implementation efforts, it was confusing and incorrect advice from suppliers that takes the blame. That is, at least, what compliant and secure outsourced infrastructure and data storage firm The Bunker says.

The results came from a survey of 100 mid-market and large UK companies that tried (and some failed) to implement a cloud-based solution.

Still, the responsibility lies on the CIO, who needs to review their due diligence when choosing partners and advisers.

“Our research shows that most organisations are looking to external sources for guidance on how to design, deploy and integrate a range of services into a hybrid infrastructure,” says Phil Bindley, CTO at The Bunker.

“However, too often the confidence in these sources is misplaced. When you look at the significance of technology to business success and indeed growing regulatory demands on organisations from sources like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), this is a real weakness in strategy.”

Seventy per cent of surveyed companies experienced some form of failure, 67 per cent asked external consultants for advice, and 61 per cent asked key suppliers.

“Cloud is complex, especially when it comes to hybrid because different cloud providers will potentially need to integrate their services with other providers as well as legacy systems to ensure a seamless experience for end users,” he continued.

“Many IT leaders are challenged because they lack previous experience in bringing the cloud into their organisation and there are many providers that are poor when it comes to effective delivery. This makes doing due-diligence on a potential supplier’s accreditations, choice of partners and experience all the more important.”

For more than half of companies surveyed (55 per cent), a combination of in-house and outsourced IT infrastructure is the best solution. The report also says that ‘proper due-diligence on accreditations including information security management (ISO 27001), business continuity management (ISO 22301) and payment security standards (PCI DSS v3.1), when appropriate, as well as seeing evidence of migration and integration experience are essential’.

