CEOs should be held accountable for cyber attacks

VMware has announced new findings from specialist market research agency Vanson Bourne, revealing that 29 per cent of IT decision makers and office workers in the UK believe CEOs should be held accountable for any significant data breaches that occur at their companies.

The survey of 500 UK office workers and 250 IT decision makers shed light on the growing belief that cyber security needs to become a focus for businesses. Serious cyber attacks are now the norm for large organisations with 24 per cent expecting to fall victim to an attack within the next 90 days.

Vmware's research suggests that IT departments should no longer bear the brunt of dealing with the fall out from large scale cyberattacks. As the regularity and intensity of these attacks increases more ownership from an organisation's C-suite and its board of directors.

Current security methods are also unable to keep pace with the complexities of a business world that is increasingly digital. One in three (39 per cent) of the IT decision makers in the UK believe that one of the greatest vulnerabilities to their organisation is that threats are evolving faster than their own defences.

Vmware's CTO, Joe Baguely commented on the findings of the survey in regard to the security challenges faced by large organisations: “Forward thinking organisations understand that the reactive security of today is no longer doing its job of protecting applications and data. By taking a software-defined approach to IT that ensures security is architectured-in to everything, these businesses have gained the flexibility required to both secure and succeed as a digital business.”

The survey also brought to light the fact that 55 per cent of IT decision makers in the UK see employees who are careless or untrained pose to their organisation's cyber security.

It also found evidence that employees are taking drastic steps to increase their productivity with 26 per cent using their personal devices to access corporate data and 16 per cent would risk being in breach of their organisation's security to accomplish their job more effectively.

Image Credit: Bacho / Shutterstock