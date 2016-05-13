London’s open data policy greatly benefits its citizens

London is greatly superior to other large cities of the world, when it comes to data sharing and how that data can help create an economically and environmentally sustainable urban environment, according to new research.

The results have been published by The Future Spaces Foundation, in the Transport Systems Scorecard.

The Scorecard says London's free data sharing policy has helped developers create navigation apps and programs. So, for example, Transport for London estimates that the yearly value of time saved by apps created thanks to the data it shared, could amount to £116 million.

There were 12 cities around the world analysed in the scorecard, and the cities were grouped in four categories: Global Cities (Hong Kong, London, New York), Mega Cities (Beijing, Mumbai, São Paulo), Green Cities (Copenhagen, Singapore, Vancouver), and Car Cities (Dubai, Houston, Kuala Lumpur).

London scored highest in pretty much every category, while Car Cities scored extremely low on data availability. It was only Singapore that beat London, ever so slightly, in how the data can be converted to user-friendly transport apps.

“Making our data freely and openly available has delivered major benefits to our customers and road users through a whole range of new products and services,” said Vernon Everitt, Managing Director of Customers, Communication and Technology at Transport for London.

“With more live feeds planned to launch later this year, we will continue to work in partnership with developers to go even further, including looking at more predictive information products."

