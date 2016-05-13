Public driverless car trials open for registration

UK's first public driverless car trials are set to begin soon, and they're open for the public to participate. All those interested in taking part in the tests can apply today on this link.

The tests, which will be taking place in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, are part of the GATEway (Greenwich Automated Transport Environment) project, worth £8 million. The project aims to understand how automated vehicles can contribute to UK's society.

There are a couple of ways the public can take part in these tests. First, they can sign up to be driven around in a driverless car, after which they'll be asked to share their experience.

Some may be invited to interviews before and after riding in a driverless car.

There will also be different workshops, starting June 2016, where people can come to envision the future of driverless riding. The public can also get involved in the online discussion on the matter on this link.

“Making driverless cars a reality is going to revolutionise our roads and travel, making journeys safer, faster, and more environmentally-friendly,” said Business Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Very few countries can match our engineering excellence in the automotive sector or our record on innovative research, and this announcement shows we are already becoming one of the world’s leading centres for driverless cars technology.”

Professor Nick Reed, Director at TRL and Technical Lead of the GATEway project added: “The move to automated vehicles is probably the most significant change in transport since the transition from horse drawn carriages to motorised vehicles. Testing these vehicles in a living environment, like the UK Smart Mobility Living Lab, takes the concept from fiction to reality. It gives the public a chance to experience what it’s like to ride in an automated vehicle and to make their own mind up as to how much they like it, trust it and could accept it as a service in the city.”