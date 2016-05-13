Webroot launches new solution to secure IoT gateways

As the Internet of Things takes off, gateways are increasingly being used to connect legacy and next generation devices, but they often don't have the security features to protect critical infrastructure.

Endpoint security firm Webroot is launching a new threat intelligence solution for IoT gateways to secure them against advanced and persistent network based threats.

Called BrightCloud Threat Intelligence for IoT Gateways, the service will enable IoT Solution providers, platform providers, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to secure their systems. By utilising tens of millions of threat sensors around the world, it can analyse new threats and exploits as fast as they're launched, and actively correlate global threat data to offer up-to-date protection and policy enforcement.

"IoT gateways are now being designed to serve as a bridge between intelligent things, IP addressable systems, and their command and control systems," says John Sirianni, vice president of IoT strategic partnerships at Webroot. "However, when it comes to protecting critical infrastructure, traditional cybersecurity approaches are difficult to integrate and often don't keep pace with operational devices. BrightCloud Threat Intelligence for IoT Gateways offers the most effective way to secure critical, cloud-connected infrastructure against malicious inbound and outbound communications in real-time by using collective threat intelligence".

Using Webroot's software development kit (SDK), REST services, or API, IoT Gateway manufacturers and IoT Platform providers can integrate BrightCloud Threat Intelligence into their solutions.

The service is available to embedded systems developers and systems integrators to address the growing new classes of IoT systems, such as connected cars, industrial automation, process control, home energy management and more.

You can find more information on the solution on the Webroot website.

Image Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock