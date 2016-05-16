Businesses in denial over digital transformation

Businesses have conflicting thoughts when it comes to digital transformation, a new and extensive study by Progress suggests.

The study, entitled “Are Businesses Really Digitally Transforming or Living in Digital Denial”, asked more than 700 IT decision makers about their companies’ digital transformation efforts. Even though pretty much every company (96 per cent of answers) considers digital transformation critical or extremely important, almost two thirds (62 per cent) said their business is in denial over the need of digital transformation.

For 86 per cent of respondents, they have two years to make inroads, before feeling the consequences, both in financial and competitive terms. For 55 per cent, that comes down to a year, and 59 per cent fear they may already be too late.

In the UK, CEO’s are mostly advocating digital transformation (52 per cent), compared to 36 per cent CMOs.

For almost three quarters (70 per cent), relying on the IT team is the biggest barrier to having a quality customer experience.

“Digital technologies are radically transforming business as we know it today and the driving force of change is based on the customer experience. Yet, many organisations continue to resist change. There needs to be a rapid awakening and acceptance that organisations must digitally transform to survive—and do it now,” said Mark Troester, Vice President, Digital Solutions, Progress.

“This survey brings to light the reality of today’s digital transformation challenges, helping to educate and equip businesses with the information they need to succeed. Broad ‘digital’ concern has been palpable, but now we have data to prove it.”

Image Credit: Wichy / Shutterstock