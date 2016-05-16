Businesses missing big because of legacy infrastructure

More than two thirds of IT teams believe if their companies were a bit more flexible when it came to technology, they'd increase competitiveness (36 per cent), they’d have more time to focus on innovation (31 per cent), it would be easier to eliminate shadow IT (30 per cent), they’d increase revenue by 12 per cent, and they could decrease costs over the next 12 months (10 per cent).

Those are the results of a new study by Brocade, entitled ‘Unlocking the Power of Digital Transformation: Freeing IT from Legacy Constraints’, looking at how businesses would benefit from new technology.

Daily tasks (security and privacy on legacy systems) are taking too much time, 73 per cent of respondents said, with Brocade saying there is a huge opportunity for innovation that’s being missed in many businesses.

“For the last two decades, legacy IT infrastructure held back businesses from innovating on their terms. The IT department has found itself having to say ‘no’ to new business opportunities too often. It wasn’t supposed to be that way,” said Christine Heckart, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of ecosystems, Brocade.

“Modern New IP technologies unlock the power of the network as a platform for innovation enabling the IT department to be able to say ‘yes’ to all kinds of business opportunities that surface daily in today’s era of digital transformation. The network is the critical key to unlocking the power of digital transformation and freeing the IT department from legacy constraints that hinder innovation.”