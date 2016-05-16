Entertainment industry pressuring web giants over piracy

Internet giants, such as Facebook or Google, might end up being forced to crack down on piracy within their systems, or face consequences, the media is reporting on Monday. That is, if their own methods of combating piracy prove to be inefficient.

According to a Times report this morning, civil servants at the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) are collecting evidence about gaps in copyright enforcement, for the ministers.

Companies that host, or encourage copyright infringements might face legal actions, the report says.

This just might be another way IPO is pressuring web giants into action. The office has been in extensive talks with the likes of Google, Facebook and Microsoft, as well as bigger entertainment industry companies, trying to reach a voluntary agreement on their piracy cracking practices. The media claim these talks yielded little results.

Reporting on the topic, Torrentfreak says Google’s stance is that its current methods are effective and doesn’t want to change them. UK music group, BPI, wants a more proactive approach from the search engine giant.

“This damaging situation can only be remedied by Google themselves changing strategy and proactively pursuing a ‘notice and stay down’ approach, so that once a piece of content has been notified for removal by the BPI, it isn’t indexed again for the same site and stays removed,” the BPI noted previously.

This is not the first time the entertainment industry is pressuring internet giants and other companies into changing their piracy-combating policies. How effective they’ll be this time, we’ll have to wait and see.

