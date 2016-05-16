Google puts final nail in Flash coffin with plans for HTML5 by default

Google has been pushing HTML5 as an alternative to Flash for some time but now the company has put forth a plan that would make it the default in Chrome.

Starting in Q4 2016, the company is planning to only offer Flash for the top 10 websites that still rely on the plugin to deliver their content. Chrome will use HTML 5 to display video by default if it is available. However if a site delivers its content exclusively via Flash, a user will be prompted to decide if they will allow or deny the site to run Flash.

The plugin no longer holds the relevance that it once did and HTML 5 has gained a lot of traction in the past few years. Flash has gained a reputation of being unsecure as a result of the multitude of security vulnerabilities that have occurred through using the plugin and the endless updates that have appeared to patch these vulnerabilities.

Google's new “HTML5 by Default” proposal for Chrome is set to change the way the plugin runs to benefit users of the browser. If a website offers an HTML 5 experience, it will be the default going forward. Sites that require flash player to deliver their content will need user approval to do so. Chrome will remember if the user authorised Flash Player to run and this decision will be applied if the site is revisited in the future. The top 10 sites that require the plugin will make up Chrome's initial whitelist of pages that use Flash. However, this list will expire after one year.

Policy controls for enterprises will also be added to Chrome. This will allow the IT department's of large organisations to have full control over whether or not their companies' devices can display Flash content.

Flash has been on its way out for quite some time now but this latest push from Google could finally put the last nail in the plugin's coffin.

Image Credit: tanuha2001 / shutterstock