IT companies at the forefront of collaboration

Companies in the IT industry are at the forefront of collaboration tools usage, a new report by Bitrix says. Almost a third (28 per cent) of companies that identify themselves as belonging to IT reported using collaboration tools.

On the other end of the spectrum are, surprisingly, government and banking companies, constituting about 1 per cent of user base each.

The results were published in a new report by Bitrix, a free online collaboration platform, which used its own internal statistics, as well as a survey of 1295 companies.

What's even more interesting is the fact that instant messaging and video calls are actually not the most popular types of collaboration – just 7 per cent of companies are using these tools to collaborate. Instead, the most popular tools are in fact tasks, projects and workgroups, as well as online documents and shared calendars.

What's also interesting is that the teams using collaboration tools are actually quite small – anywhere between two and ten people.

“This explains why early collaboration platforms based on enterprise social networking that targeted large employee groups are rapidly declining in popularity, and the new ones based on contextual chat are getting more and more popular,” the report says.

The majority of companies using collaboration tools are those that have at least one person working remotely, and consequently – the number of such companies is growing. More than one in ten (11 per cent) of companies said the number of remote workers ranges anywhere between 11 and 100 employees.

The company’s full report, as well as an infographic on the topic, can be found on this link.