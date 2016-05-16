More than two thirds of UK firms hit by cyber-attack last year

More than two thirds of companies in the UK (70 per cent) have suffered a security breach in the last year, the latest report by security firm CompTIA says. The report is based on a sample of 125 companies in the UK, which have reported incidents themselves.

Even though the percentage means UK companies are seeing less threats than the EU average (73 per cent), the report says UK’s firms have seen more consistent threats.

More than one in ten (11 per cent) have been hit more than ten times in a year, two per cent higher than the international average.

“It is alarming to see that so many UK organisations are facing security attacks. Companies are becoming ever more reliant on computer systems and data, and hackers are aware of this, which is one of the reasons that attacks are increasing,” says Graham Hunter, Vice President, Skills Certification, Europe and Middle East at CompTIA. “There is valuable data here that attackers can exploit and businesses need to ensure that this information is secure.”

There are two important things this report highlights: first, that the human error is still considered the biggest contributor to security breaches (60 per cent), and second, that only 27 per cent of companies said training was an effective way of defence.

To change this practice, CompTIA is launching the CyberSecure educational programme in the UK, designed to give every employee, regardless of their position, a ‘fundamental understanding’ of cyber-security.

“Focusing on fostering security skills through tools like CyberSecure will enable organisations to be more confident that their staff have the tools needed to prevent documents and personal information falling into the wrong hands,” Hunter said.