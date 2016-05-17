Accenture and IPsoft form a new AI-driven platform

Accenture and IPsoft today announced a new business unit, aimed to boost the use of artificial intelligence in the enterprise.

The business unit is called Accenture Amelia, and it’s based on IPsoft’s Amelia AI platform. Basically, Amelia is like IPsoft’s Cortana, or Siri – a virtual assistant.

The two companies will create a number of go-to market strategies and consulting services, to make the use of countless new technologies easier.

“Artificial intelligence is maturing rapidly and offers great potential to reshape the way that organisations conduct business and interact with their customers and employees. At the same time, executives are overwhelmed by the plethora of technologies and many products that are advertising AI or Cognitive capabilities,” said Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology officer.

“With our new Accenture Amelia practice, we are taking an important step forward in advancing the business potential of artificial intelligence by combining IPsoft’s world-class virtual agent platform with Accenture’s broad technology capabilities and industry experience to help clients transform their business and operations.”

The companies will first target insurance, banking and travel industries with the virtual assistant, before expanding to other industries.

“The creation of an Accenture Amelia practice will have a significant impact on the emerging market for AI,” said Phil Fersht, CEO of HfS Research. “Accenture’s services capabilities and focus on AI, combined with IPsoft’s strong positioning across HfS’ Intelligent Automation Continuum, spanning both Autonomics Platforms and Cognitive Computing, promises to offer a new threshold of value for customers.”