Bandwidth forces companies to adopt next-gen infrastructure

Bandwidth requirements are going through the roof, and businesses are accelerating their adoption of next-generation infrastructure technologies in order to keep up with the pace.

Those are the results published today in Viavi Solutions’ ninth annual State of the Network global study. The study asked 740 CIOs, IT directors, and network engineers around the world about the adoption of next-gen technologies.

According to the study, more than half (54 per cent) expect bandwidth requirements to grow by 50 per cent this year, and almost half (48 per cent) expect it to double, by the end of next year.

For that reason, companies are deploying 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100 GbE), public and private cloud, as well as software-defined networking (SDN).

Seventy-five per cent of respondents already deployed some form of SDN. Last year, a study projected the adoption rate at 51 per cent.

Nine out of ten of companies have at least one app in the cloud, while almost a third (28 per cent) have a majority of their apps there.

“Data networks of all types, around the globe, are being strained by an explosion of traffic, from bandwidth-hungry video today to the Internet of Things tomorrow,” said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer at Viavi Solutions.

“As our State of the Network study shows, IT teams are responding by moving faster to implement emerging technologies, giving them the cost-effective scalability and flexibility they need. Of course there will be ensuing challenges, from the unique installation and maintenance requirements of 100 GbE, to the loss of performance monitoring capabilities for networks spread across physical, virtual and cloud segments.”

Image source: Shutterstock/asharkyu