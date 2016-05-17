Beware of fake Olympic Games tickets, everyone

If you get an email saying your address has been chosen out of millions to get a special discount on tickets for the Olympic Games, be extra careful – the email is most likely a fraud.

The warning has been issued out by security researchers from Kaspersky Lab, which said fraudsters often tap into world events to try and trick people into giving them money, and the Olympic Games are no exception.

The emails are usually in English, but sometimes they're written in Portuguese, Kaspersky said, as the Olympic Games are set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, next year.

The most popular topics of these fakes are lottery wins organised by the International Olympic Committee and the Brazilian Government. They require the victim navigate to a website provided by the fraudsters, where they can submit personal data, including bank account details.

These fake sites are becoming increasingly difficult to spot, as the fraudsters are buying cheap SLL certificates, allowing secure connections between the victim and the server, and providing the “HTTPS” at the beginning of the address bar. Kaspersky says internet users should be extra careful.

“The creation of these sites is normally carried out by gangs, which split individual tasks among each other. For example, one group may be responsible for setting up the fake website’s domain, and the other may be responsible for creating the actual website,” says David Mole, Head of Retail, UK at Kaspersky Lab.

“We recommend that fans everywhere be very cautious when purchasing tickets or souvenirs. Users need to make sure that they are only trusting authorised resellers, despite how appealing the low prices may be from alternate resources.”

