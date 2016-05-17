Google Spaces tries to perfect small group sharing

In an effort to build a better group sharing experience, Google has designed a new app called Spaces that allows people to come together instantly to share their thoughts on any topic that interests them.

The new app allows users to fin and share articles, videos and images amongst each other easily. This is because Google Search, YouTube and Chrome have all been added to Spaces and exist right within the app itself.

This particular feature makes it easier to have conversations with others in a more natural way since users no longer have to switch between a variety of apps to discuss what happened in a video on YouTube or a news article. It is also possible to comment on a video while watching it which makes the whole process feel as if you are discussing it in person rather than over the Internet.

When another user shares something new to a space, a conversational view within the app allows other users to quickly have a look at the entire discussion instantly. To access previously shared content, a quick search function is available that lets you pull up articles, videos or comments that occurred earlier in the conversation.

Creating a space is as simple as tapping once for any topic and from there you can invite your friends or colleagues via email, messaging or through a social network. The Spaces app is available from today on Android, iOS, desktop and mobile web for all Gmail accounts.

Google has released its new app ahead of Google I/O 2016 so that users can familiarise themselves with it before the event. The company will be using Spaces at I/O to create a space for each event to enable developers the ability to connect with one another.

Image Credit: Aila Images / Shutterstock