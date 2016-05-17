IT pros slow at adopting automation

You'll never guess which business department is slow in adopting cloud automation processes – the IT department.

That's the conclusion written in a new research paper by managed services provider Advanced. According to the report, IT (33 per cent) is behind Customer Service (35 per cent), but ahead of Accounting and Finance (32 per cent), and Assembly and Production (30 per cent).

What's more, the report says almost all (94 per cent) of paralegal work in the legal practice could be automated by 2030.

“Organisations are increasingly looking to connect users, data and networks to boost collaboration through innovative technologies,” says Neil Cross, Managing Director – IT Services, Advanced.

“But after a legacy of incomplete attempts to introduce automation previously, IT workers are understandably wary of further failures.”

But things are not that easy for the IT department, Advanced says. End users usually require a healthy dose of value-added services, meaning even though some processes can be automated, a balance between existing operational services and automation needs to be achieved.

“Automation is most successful when technology is used to execute routine tasks whilst maintaining a human centric approach to allow employees to gain fresh perspectives,” Cross added. “The challenge for IT workers is to become the integral component for the delivery across the business, whilst reviewing their own procedures to generate further efficiencies.”

The full report, entitled ‘Automation in the IT industry – Will we see adoption in this area any time soon?’ (PDF) can be found on this link.

