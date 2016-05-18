ARM buys Apical for $350 million

British chip maker ARM has announced this morning that it has acquired Apical, imaging and embedded computer vision company. The deal, worth $350 million in cash, was closed on Tuesday, May 17, the company said in a press release.

Apical's products are used in smartphones everywhere (1.5 billion of them, according to ARM), and in 300 million other devices, all over the world, including IP cameras, digital stills cameras and tablets.

After the acquisition, its products will be used in ARM's 'next generation vehicles', security systems, robotics, mobile and other consumer, smart building, industrial or retail application. These devices will be able to 'understand and act intelligently on information from their environment,' the press release said.

It also said Apical's technology will complement the ARM® Mali™ graphics, display and video processor roadmap.

“Computer vision is in the early stages of development and the world of devices powered by this exciting technology can only grow from here,” said Simon Segars, CEO, ARM.

“Apical is at the forefront of embedded computer vision technology, building on its leadership in imaging products that already enable intelligent devices to deliver amazing new user experiences. The ARM partnership is solving the technical challenges of next generation products such as driverless cars and sophisticated security systems. These solutions rely on the creation of dedicated image computing solutions and Apical’s technologies will play a crucial role in their delivery.”

There are three products already being talked about, after the acquisition. Those include Spirit (computer-vision technology), Assertive Display (screens which adapt to changes in light) and Assertive Camera (new performance advances, including dynamic range, noise reduction and color management).