Cyber-terrorism biggest threat to EMEA developers

For sotware developers in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), cyber-terrorism is the biggest threat they're concerned with. Those are the results of Evans Data’s recently conducted EMEA Development Survey.

Besides cyber-terrorism (38.4 per cent), developers are also concerned with cyber-theft (29.8 per cent), and cyber-espionage (21.4 per cent). Cyber-theft has gotten its own category, as it mostly means the theft of sensitive, classified and proprietary information, and not money, as in cyber-theft.

The lack of funding, as well as training and expertise, are the main reasons for weak security measures, developers agree. From the user's side, mobile users are the security chain's weakest link.

“Security is especially worrisome for developers in Europe,” said Janel Garvin, CEO of Evans Data. “They are most concerned with the very real threat of terrorism, and the failure of many organizations to implement a formal security strategy just adds to the anxiety. Only 30 per cent of these developers say their company has a formal security policy in place that is adhered to across departments, and that’s very concerning when you think about the other 70 per cent.”

The Evans Data EMEA Development Survey is a poll done once every six months, with anywhere between 450 and 500 developers taking part. The company claims the survey delivers a margin of error of +-4.5 per cent.

The latest report covers topics such as Platform Adoption, Language Use, Mobile Development Cloud Development, APIs, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Development Lifecycle, Payment Solutions, Enterprise Development, and Purchasing.

Photo credit: Kletr / Shutterstock