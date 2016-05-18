EE to the rescue: Giving Britain's emergency services a 4G boost

EE is already a favourite for thousands of businesses of all sizes across the UK and it can now also proudly claim to be the network of choice for our emergency services.

In December, the mobile network operator announced that it has been chosen by The Home Office to give Britain’s emergency services a boost by providing 4G voice and data to 300,000 critical emergency workers.

End users in police, fire and rescue and ambulance services will benefit from a bigger, faster and more resilient network, giving them access to the type of data and applications that are already benefitting private businesses across Britain. For example, the network will enable ambulance crews to send vital patient data to hospitals ahead of time and fire and rescue crews will be able to assess a burning building based on digital blueprints on tablets and live helicopter camera footage.

To deliver this ground-breaking and potentially life-saving network, EE will be building more than 500 new 4G sites across the UK and deploying highly resilient new core systems, having already committed to spend £1.5 billion on improving its network up to 2017.

Existing business customers will also be able to benefit from the improvements to what is already the UK’s biggest and fastest 4G network, so Britain’s emergency services won’t be the only ones excited by the news. For small businesses specifically, this is great news indeed, as the world continues to become more and more dependent on internet-based platforms and services. The expansion of today’s digital economy will not be slowing down any time soon, meaning it has never been more important for businesses to have access to a fast and reliable network connection, such as that provided by EE.

Connectivity is now undoubtedly a cornerstone of business success, with the ability to transform productivity, improve customer service and drive innovation. Trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and remote working – driven by improved connectivity - have revolutionised the idea of the modern workplace by allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time. Employees can essentially recreate their office wherever they happen to be, so sending files to colleagues, accessing the cloud and communicating with potential customers doesn’t have to be limited by their location.

With EE already providing 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK population, as well as ensuring a reliable network, the restrictions of the traditional office environment are no more.

So, for small businesses in the UK, the future of connectivity is looking good. EE already provides the 4G network that’s 50 per cent faster than any other and, as a result of this new partnership with the UK’s emergency services, things are about to get even better.

Image source: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala