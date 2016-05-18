Former MI5 director to deliver IP Expo opening keynote

Dame Stella Rimington, the first woman to be appointed as the Director General of UK's counter intelligence service, MI5, will deliver the first keynote of this year's IP Expo event which opens today in Manchester Central.

Perhaps a sign of (converging) times, the conference evolved over the past few years to include cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, unified communications as well as data centre, data analytics and devops.

About 50 seminars, debates and keynotes will take place over the two days of the events with sessions on the future of Cyber Security (with Sophos and Malwarebytes amongst others), the future of Cloud (featuring Amazon Web Services, Interoute and Microsoft) and What's next for the Internet of Things (with Accenture and IBM) being the highlights.

More than 4000 visitors are expected at the event which spans over two days and will bring together more than 100 exhibitors.

It is not too late if you plan to make your way there. More details available at the IP Expo website.