Four design tips to boost your website conversion

When you're moving your business online, it is important to design a website which is visually appealing. However, it is more important to design a website that gets more targeted traffic, gets higher leads, and has a high conversion rate.

The ultimate aim of any business website is to generate revenue. If the site is highly aesthetic and pleasing to the eye but is not aligned with the goals of the company, it will be of little worth. Many business owners complain that they have an impeccable website and good traffic yet their conversion is too low. If that's the case, it's time to look into your website's design and figure out what is actually wrong with it. Here are some design tips to help you boost your website conversion.

Make sure your website design is responsive

This is one of the most important things to implement during the website design. If you have a website that is not mobile friendly, this is the time for you to go for a major revamp. Today, everyone has smartphones and handheld devices. They are using the Internet on the go all the time. With so much traffic from mobile devices, don't you want to get a share of it? If your site is mobile friendly, you are likely to get considerably much higher traffic and thus better conversion. If a user experiences issues while accessing your website on a mobile, they'll immediately be looking to your competitors instead.

Keep the design simple

Web design trends have changed dramatically. Only a few years back, webmasters were using the elements like Flash quite liberally. They believed that the more complex the design, the better will be its reputation. This is certainly not the case anymore. Flash and animation do have their uses, but not all the time. Remember that there is a difference between innovation and disruption. Some designers use bizarre techniques and name it innovation. In truth, these things turn out to be disruption and cause bad user experience. Keep the things simple. Make the layout clean and legible. A nice and simple website will result in higher conversion.

Navigation is extremely important

Let’s say you visit two websites to find some information. On the first website, you were able to spot what you were looking for in less than 3 seconds. On the other site it took you about a minute to get to the information. Which site would you prefer more? Obviously the first one! This is what the user wants: being able to find the information quickly and easily. This is where the navigation menu plays such an important role. Just make sure that your navigation is easy and you will see better conversion.

The user comes to your website and absolutely likes your offer. They want to buy it. But they can't locate the button to make the purchase. So, they decide to contact you. But finding the contact info was also a task. So the customer leaves. The lesson here is that your site should have a clear call to action and potential customers should be able to contact you easily.

Wynn Zhou, Project Manager at Access Desires