IT contractors don't think the government is on their side

The Pulse Umbrella Group surveyed 150 IT and project management (PM) contractors in the United Kingdom and asked them if they feel the government is on their side. Just 17 per cent believe it to be so.

The survey also unveiled how IT and PM contractors feel about the upcoming Brexit referendum – 44 per cent believe it would be better for business to stay within the European Union, while 20 per cent believe it would be better to leave.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) think it makes no difference, and the rest said they don't really know.

Contractors are mostly concerned (39 per cent of them) companies will introduce blanket pay cuts or ‘take it or leave it’ changes in the future, but remain positive, thinking their skills will be in demand in the next 12 months.

“It’s hardly surprising that contractors don’t think that the government is fighting their corner,” says Chris Futcher, CEO of The Pulse Umbrella Group. “The government seems to be more interested in adding red tape and reducing the financial incentives to become a contractor, rather than encouraging this flexible and often highly skilled part of the UK workforce, which many industries rely on.”

Chris also said contractors are a vital part of the UK aconomy, without which important projects would not be possible.

“Despite contractors having to put up with what seems like HMRC constantly changing the rules of the game, they continue to soldier on bringing huge value to the UK economy. It’s time to recognise that many of the UK’s important infrastructure and technical projects would not be possible without contractors and that this sector of the workforce should be encouraged, not attacked.”