Microsoft and HP both believe the UK should remain in the EU

Microsoft has publicly expressed its opinion on a potential Brexit stating that it believes that the UK should remain in the European Union.

This makes the company one of the largest corporations to come out against the controversial June referendum to exit the EU. In 1982, Microsoft opened its first international office in the UK and currently it has over 5,000 employees working in the region.

On Tuesday, the company released a statement in which it said that being part of the EU was one of the key reasons that it has decided to expanded its business within the country. Microsoft has even gone so far as to open its first overseas research and development laboratory in Cambridge.

The company's UK CEO, Michel Van der Bel explained its its reasoning behind opposing Brexit: “As a business that is very committed to this country, our view is that the UK should remain in the EU. Historically, the UK being part of the EU has been one of several important criteria that make it one of the most attractive places in Europe for the range of investments we have made. This flexibility of doing business attracts the best people, and the investment that follows them, to the UK.”

In addition to Microsoft, Hewlett Packard has now also publicly voiced its concerns over the UK leaving the EU. Andy Isherwood, the company's UK Managing Director, released a memo to Hewlett Packard Enterprise staff in regard to the upcoming referendum: “We believe that if the UK were to leave the EU it would be likely to have a detrimental impact on the long-term prospects for employment, research, investment and innovation in this country. Combined with its particular capabilities as a global financial and legal center and the strength of the UK's academic institutions, these benefits have made the UK an attractive investment location for multinational companies like HPE.”

With Microsoft and Hewlett Packard both expressing their opinions regarding Brexit, perhaps other big players in the UK's tech industry will join them in voicing their disinterest in the referendum before June 23rd.

Image source: Shutterstock/Lucian Milasan