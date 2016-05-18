Nokia phones are making a comeback

Nokia phones are set to make a return to the big stage, and we can expect 'beautifully designed, high quality products'. We don't know when, but we know they'll be Android-powered.

A newly formed company, named HMD global Oy, has gotten all the necessary licenses and deals to start building a whole set of mobile products with the Nokia brand.

Those licenses include a strategic agreement with Nokia Technologies (advanced tech and licensing unit) which gives HMD the rights to use the Nokia brand, as well as access to cellular standard key patent licenses.

It has also bought the right to use the Nokia trademark on future phones until 2024 from Microsoft, as well as design rights relating to Microsoft’s Feature Phone Business.

The rest of Microsoft’s feature phone business assets will be bought by FIH Mobile Limited, and HMD has already signed a strategic partnership with this company, as well.

According to the announcement, HMD will invest more than $500 million over the next three years in this project.

HMD was formed in Helsinki, Finland, by CEO-designate Arto Nummela (previously held senior roles at Nokia) and president-designate Florian Seiche (currently Senior Vice President for Europe Sales and Marketing at Microsoft Mobile).

“We will be completely focused on creating a unified range of Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets, which we know will resonate with consumers,” said CEO-designate Arto Nummela.

“Branding has become a critical differentiator in mobile phones, which is why our business model is centered on the unique asset of the Nokia brand, and our extensive experience in sales and marketing. We will work with world class manufacturing and distribution providers to move quickly and deliver what customers want.”