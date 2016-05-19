NetSuite unveils new features for manufacturers

Provider of cloud-based financials, ERP and omni-channel commerce software suites, NetSuite, has had a busy day today. The company announced two things: one for businesses that outsource manufacturing, and the other for wholesale distributors.

The first one includes a bunch of new features for businesses that outsource manufacturing, to help them optimise entire product lifecycle, supply chain and order fulfilment. So, NetSuite will offer advanced Bill of Materials (BoM) functionality, allowing “a single BOM to be used for multiple manufactured items.” It will offer integrated repeatable process for new product introduction, easier coordination within the enterprise and connected supply chain, faster speed to market and a deeply connected supply chain.

The second announcement include new features to help wholesale distributors optimize their operations in warehouse management, ecommerce, order management and procurement.

According to the company’s press release, NetSuite WMS Lite provides many benefits to wholesale distributors, including improved efficiency with barcode scanning, increased customer satisfaction, better visibility, and a more rapid deployment.

“Rapidly evolving customer expectations, increased competition and global distribution networks are forcing wholesale distributors to innovate and adapt in order to survive,” said Jim McGeever, President and COO of NetSuite. “With these enhancements, NetSuite provides a unified system with the tools they need to transform their business today and the flexibility to adapt to the challenges of tomorrow.”

The company also took the opportunity to tell everyone how Specialty Bakery, Sanicare and Mons Royales have all deployed NetSuite to run their business.

More information can be found on the NetSuite website.