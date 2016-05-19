Security forces healthcare into creative solutions

Hospitals are increasingly outsourcing IT functions, increasing their security, adopting SaaS solutions, cloud, analytics and big data. They’re also implementing various telemedicine portals. Those are the results of a new annual study conducted by cloud service provider Peak 10.

The report, entitled National IT Trends in Healthcare, showcases the results of a poll of 157 C-level executives. Besides the abovementioned changes, an increasing number of hospitals are reaping the benefits of outsourcing the cloud, with cloud services (IaaS) implementation up 50 per cent this year.

With the rise of the adoption of digital services, IT budgets are also increasing in 67 per cent of cases, the report says.

On the other hand, the biggest challenges and concerns remain interoperability and privacy, respectively.

Interoperability, coupled with security and compliance are the biggest challenges IT departments in the healthcare are faced with, while data privacy and security remain the top concern for 59 per cent of respondents, especially after the recent ransomware attacks.

“Technology is changing at a rapid rate and while it is making patient’s lives easier, it is also increasing the amount of information that is at risk of falling into the wrong hands,” says David Kidd, VP of governance, risk and compliance at Peak 10. “Although healthcare organizations have been cautious about moving to the cloud, they are now recognizing the benefits and security in the cloud. This allows for more time to be spent on patients and the organization’s core mission.”

“It’s important to Peak 10 to stay ahead of the trends in the Healthcare IT industry and be able to support where needed,” says Christina Kyriazi, product marketing and analytics manager at Peak 10. “By researching and completing studies, such as the National IT Trends in Healthcare study, we are gaining insights to provide the best service for our customers and their staff.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Kopytin Georgy