UK businesses to invest heavily into cloud and security

Another confirmation of the heading IT departments are taking this year comes to us from tech giants Toshiba. After an extensive research into business practices in IT departments across Europe, it was found that cloud-based solutions (56 per cent), and data security (50 per cent) remain the biggest areas of investment for IT departments in the country this year.

The research shows results of a poll of 400 senior IT decision makers in the UK, France and Germany.

Software updates are the biggest challenge when managing multiple devices at scale, for companies in both the UK (36 per cent), and Germany (39 per cent).

The BYOD (bring your own device) initiative, which has seen workers bringing personal devices to work, has made IT decision makers wary of security breaches. As smartphones (42 per cent), and tablets (31 per cent) become part of the workplace, seniors are making security a top priority.

This also means that a company’s security practices are being reviewed more frequently – 69 per cent in the UK, 62 per cent in France and 63 per cent in Germany.

“Technological innovation continues to permeate the consumer and professional worlds,” says Neil Bramley, B2B PC Business Unit Director, Toshiba Europe.

“It acts as a great enabler of efficiency but, as senior IT decision makers across the continent have echoed, it also needs to be implemented in a way that is manageable at scale and ensures a reliable, secure and consistently connected experience.”

