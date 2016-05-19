Zendesk turns Google Play reviews into support tickets

Customer service platform company Zendesk announced today, during the Google I/O, an integration with the Google Play Store, essentially turning user reviews on the site into customer support tickets.

The two companies hope this will turn customer reviews into a meaningful conversation between the developers and the users, ultimately leading to better products.

Basically, when a user submits a review through the Google Play Store site, companies using Zendesk's platform will receive it in form of a customer support ticket, allowing them to start a conversation with the reviewer.

“The lines between customer service and marketing continue to blur, and ultimately, customers make the decisions about which channel they want to use for support,” said Billy Robins, director of business development at Zendesk.

“With our Google Play integration, we are helping businesses be proactive when it comes to interacting with their customers. Responding directly to app reviews is the perfect opportunity to let people know that someone is listening.”

Game development house Halfbrick, investment platform Robinhood and project management software company Wrike are already taking advantage of the new offering, the two said in a press release on Thursday. The integration, currently limited to apps and games, is available to all Zendesk customers, right now.

“App reviews are one of the leading forums for customer feedback, and it’s important that we’re listening to this critical channel, said Joe Binney, VP of Engineering at Robinhood. “With Zendesk’s Google Play integration, app reviews now become conversations and opportunities to engage with our customers."

“Over the years we’ve seen Google Play morph into a huge customer service channel,” said Shainiel Deo, CEO at Halfbrick. “With the Zendesk integration, we can now respond to our reviewers’ feedback easily in Google Play.”