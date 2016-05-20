A quarter of Brits would give private data for discounts

People don't seem to have learned much from the continuous data breaches occuring all over the web, and the constant media bombardment how they should really keep their private data safe, and be very careful who they give it to and for what purpose.

I know that was a really long first sentence, but I can't contain myself.

Comparitech.com has polled 1,000 UK adults and found out that a quarter (25 per cent) would willingly give away their private data to third parties in order to get a cheaper or free service.

The data could include contact information and web usage, which could be used for advertisement targeting, but could also compromise privacy in an event of a data breach.

“It’s worrying that so many Brits would be willing to trade in their personal data, especially considering they knew nothing about the third parties where their information would be going,” said Lee Munson, security researcher at Comparitech.com.

“Either people are clearly far too trusting of their service providers, or they simply don’t care who has access to their personal information – and that is a scary issue. This is especially worrying given that TalkTalk, a large-scale provider, was breached just a few months back.”

Comparitech.com is still a bit calmer than me, writing these words, and gave a few useful advices to everyone looking to protect themselves online:

Use different passwords for different online services, and make sure your passwords are longer, and include both uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, symbols.

Use a password manager if you can’t remember all of them

Don’t make financial transactions or divulge sensitive information while on a public Wi-Fi network

Use a firewall and an antivirus service. If you can’t afford one, get one of those free ones. Better something than nothing

Review your social network privacy settings

Don’t click on links in emails, especially not from people you don’t know. Only do it if you’re 100 per cent certain it’s safe

Update all the software on your devices – developers issue updates to keep you safer

Use two-factor authentication wherever possible

“REMEMBER – using services online is already making the task a little bit easier, but don’t get lazy with your personal information. Those few extra minutes spent on security could save you a big headache,” Comparitech.com concludes.

Image source: Shutterstock/Artem Samokhvalov