Benefits of partnering with as-a-Service providers

More and more enterprise organisations are moving projects, applications and initiatives into the cloud in order to free up the bandwidth of their tech teams, and place specific programs — such as Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) — in the hands of true experts.

As a result, partnerships with third-party vendors and as-a-Service subscriptions are becoming common practice in the enterprise marketplace.

There are a few reasons enterprise organisations might be on the hunt for a wider variety of third-party partnerships, but they mostly relate back to the same ones mentioned above — a sense of assurance that their most sensitive data is in expert care, and more time opened up for key tech-talent to work on projects they're passionate about. This shift in IT operations might not seem monumental, but it has the power to significantly impact overall employee retention rates — a statistic nearly all tech companies seem to be struggling with in recent years.

There are a few key benefits that businesses partnering with an as-a-Service provider will see, including:

Added time for the IT team to focus on strategic business initiatives

Boost in morale as tech talent works on projects they’re passionate about

Heighten focus on cutting-edge solutions for customers, while allowing the as-a-service partnership to provide expertise in areas such as infrastructure or cloud

An Extension of Your IT Team

It’s important that enterprise organisations look at their third-party vendors as an extension of their IT team. Moving business functions to the cloud often causes a stir within internal teams. IT professionals fear that by bringing on a new vendor, their existing jobs are being outsourced and that their seat at the table is being replaced by software. The reality, however, is that, when tech teams begin using the cloud to remove time-consuming, low-impact tasks, overall employee satisfaction actually increases.

To ensure tech talent understands that they’re not, in fact, being pushed aside, it’s important to integrate any new as-a-Service relationship within the internal team. By allowing IT teams to manage the vendor relationship and have access to another resource for day-to-day tasks, they suddenly have a surplus of hours available to spend working on innovative, high-impact projects.

Partnerships That Lead to Opportunity

The extra time and bandwidth that an IT team finds available after moving a program to the cloud has the potential to significantly grow and impact all aspects of the organisation. After moving to the cloud, employees who previously didn't have capacity to focus on anything other than immediate projects — like management of Exchange servers or Disaster Recovery platforms — can become more inspired and feel more secure in their role within the overall organisation.

Tech teams are arguably the most innovative breed of individuals in any organisation. By ensuring they have ample time to innovate, experiment and problem solve, enterprises as a whole will benefit. This approach to bringing on third-party vendors shows tech teams that they’re not only a valued arm of the organisation, but that their time is important and their jobs are worthy of leadership’s investment. When employees feel valued, they’re more likely to stick around for the long haul — even in a volatile industry like tech.

Third-Party Vendors and Talent Retention

The average time spent at tech company by an employee is only three years — less than the overall average of nearly five years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In order to combat statistics that prove the demand for tech talent is much greater than the supply, organisations need a strategy in place to ensure they’re not only attracting, but retaining the right teams.

Moving projects and apps into the cloud is a proven method of ensuring IT talent feels valued and motivated to come to work everyday, ready to spend their time on impactful projects. The only caveat here, is that the tech employees must be able to embrace the new reality of working with a third-party vendor. Knowing that tech talent as a whole has a track record of quick departures, your organisation can do your best to ensure your IT team feels like they’re being utilised and challenged in the best possible ways. IT leaders that understand how to paint a positive picture of the future for individual team members will be able to retain top talent, despite those ominous statistics.

As humans, we resist change — the unknown is always scary. While partnering with a new as-a-Service program might pull you and your organisation out of it's comfort zone, the growing pains will only be brief. The benefits your IT team will experience after being able to leverage a third-party resource, on the other hand, will have lasting impact.

Couple that with the opportunity as-a-Service partnerships bring to retain your internal tech talent, and the transition period will be more than worth it.

Jeff Ton, Executive VP of Product and Service Development for Bluelock

Photo Credit: Leonardo da/Shutterstock