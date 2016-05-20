Business Continuity Awareness Week: Advice from the pros

As today marks the end of Business Continuity Awareness Week, we've collected some insight from various industry professionals about how to make sure your company doesn't fall foul of downtime.

Toby Coleridge, CTO of Atlantis Computing:

Return on investment comes down to delivering what the business needs at the lowest cost per desktop, gigabyte, or virtual machine, or whatever business metrics are important to the organisation.

The key to demonstrating the value of business continuity is to build IT infrastructure that can cost-effectively provide high availability and disaster recovery, while enabling businesses to move data, VMs and application workloads between multiple sites that are often 40 to 160 kilometers apart. As many organisations operate on tight budgets, the challenge becomes building an effective infrastructure that can keep up with the growing storage demands and high availability requirements.

To address these increasing business needs, enterprises need to modernise data centres today using software-defined storage as the foundation to prepare for the demand of tomorrow. As part of this, advanced replication and stretched cluster technology can assure any organisation that all business critical systems will remain available at all times without breaking the bank.

Peter Godden VP EMEA, Zerto:

Business Continuity Awareness Week offers an excellent reminder for business and finance leaders to assess their IT infrastructure to ensure mission critical systems are ready for any disruption that could impact revenue generation. As threats of all varieties increase whether from natural disaster, man-made from human error or criminal from hackers, the priority BC/DR software procurement receives versus ensuring uninterrupted operations provides a surprising contradiction.

Advances in cloud continuity platforms that enable effective BC capabilities with recovery of data and essential applications within minutes are giving C-level leaders confidence they can successfully execute their vision and mission.

Jason Collier, Founder Scale Computing:

We all want to protect our businesses from fires, earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters, but most of us have been in IT long enough to know that serious outages are more often due to someone getting a bit over-zealous with a digger in front of your building. It's important to have a strategy that can quickly fail-over your mission critical workloads, and it is equally important to have a solution that can easily fail-back to the primary site.

Most important of all you need a disaster recovery solution that is priced so that it won't bankrupt the company.

