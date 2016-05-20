Digital platform to link businesses across the Commonwealth

There is a new business-to-business digital platform aimed at creating new business opportunities across the Commonwealth.

Called the Commonwealth Trade Initiative, this digital platform is free to join and will allow companies to 'showcase their products and services across global markets'.

The platform was built by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in partnership with AMPP Group, and is supported by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as well as a ‘wide range’ of international strategic partner organisations.

Its strong point is a sophisticated business matching function, designed to automatically provide users with targeted business leads based on their user profile information. The platform is now live, and among its first Commercial Partners are Wolters Kluwer, RSA Group and First Rand Bank.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Oliver Everett, Chief Executive at the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, said:

“The Commonwealth presents an enormous growth opportunity for global businesses looking to expand into new markets and the launch of this new initiative could not come at a better time. The engagement we’re already seeing prior to its launch, demonstrates clearly the extent to which global businesses can see the value of the Commonwealth markets as an important growth engine.”

“The Commonwealth offers a unique forum for developed and emerging market economies to collaborate and integrate through increasing trade and investment. The Commonwealth Trade Initiative will help unlock a new frontier of trade opportunities.”