Office 365 accounts are a regular hacking target

Almost three quarters (71.4 per cent) of corporate Office 365 users have at least one compromised account each month. Those are the results of a new and extensive study by Skyhigh Networks.

What makes this report even more important is that it's based on a survey of 600 enterprises and 27 million users. Besides compromised accounts, 57.1 per cent have at least one insider threat, and 45.9 per cent have at least one privileged user threat.

Still, despite these grim figures, the amount of sensitive data being stored in OneDrive (a part of the Office 365 suite), is rising. Skyhigh's report says that 17.1 per cent of all stored data contains some form of sensitive data, be it confidential data (9.4 per cent), personal information (4.1 per cent), health data (1.9 per cent) or payment (1.7 per cent).

Another interesting takeaway from the report is that people still keep making unencrypted files containing their passwords, and naming such files 'passwords'. Skyhigh has found there are 204 of these, up from 143 in Q3 2015.

“It’s no real surprise that Microsoft Office 365 continues to go from strength-to-strength within the enterprise,” says Nigel Hawthorn, Skyhigh Networks’ Chief European spokesperson.

"The wide range of available applications means that there is something to match the requirements of all industries. However, it is surprising that businesses and employees are still taking a relaxed approach to document security, especially when you consider the high frequency of threats. You would hope that the spate of high-profile data breaches would make enterprises sit up and take notice about the need for encryption, but the amount of unencrypted sensitive data stored on OneDrive is increasing.”