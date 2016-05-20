Office 365 coming to SAP HANA

American software giant Microsoft, and the German software corporation SAP have announced a new deal, bringing Microsoft's office collaboration tools to the SAP HANA platform, deployed on Microsoft Azure.

Under the agreement, the SAP HANA platform will become richer for Office 365 apps, which will now be integrated. The announcement was made during the 28th annual SAPPHIRE NOW conference, taking place on May 17 – 19 in Orlando, Florida.

“At Microsoft, we are focused on empowering organizations to build systems of intelligence that advance their digital transformations,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with SAP, we are bringing new levels of integrations between our products that provide businesses with enhanced collaboration tools, new insights from data and a hyper-scale cloud to grow and seize new opportunities ahead.”

The two companies said this new integration will allow businesses to deliver mission-critical apps and data analytics on a global scale. Even the biggest and most demanding production workloads will be handled, with ease, the two companies added.

“We believe the IT industry will be shaped by breakthrough partnerships that unlock new productivity for customers beyond the boundaries of traditional platforms and applications,” said SAP CEO Bill McDermott.

“SAP and Microsoft are working together to create an end-user experience built on unprecedented insight, convenience and agility. The certification of Microsoft Azure’s infrastructure services for SAP HANA along with the new integration between Microsoft Office 365 and cloud solutions from SAP are emblematic of this major paradigm shift for the enterprise.”

Early adopters of this new offering include Coats, Rockwell Automation and Nortek.