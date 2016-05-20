Remote working has officially killed the nine-to-five

In today's modern world working a traditional nine-to-five job is impractical and no longer necessary, according to a new report from TeamViewer.

The company commissioned the report titled 'The End of Nine-to-Five' which found that 72 per cent of UK office workers believe that traditional office life is no longer relevant with almost two thirds (62 per cent) of those surveyed currently working remotely at least one day a week. Even more surprisingly, UK workers on average spend 2.5 days or half of their working week away from their offices.

TeamViewer's report clearly showed that despite employees growing interest in working remotely that many businesses have yet to give their employees the necessary support to effectively and flexibly work remotely. 37 per cent of the UK office workers who participated in the survey responded that their company's IT departments do not encourage remote working and often make it quite difficult to do so.

As the size of the organisation increased, so did the number of employees who found it difficult to work from home with 44 per cent of those working at companies with over 500 employees finding it difficult to work remotely.

Andreas Koenig, the CEO of TeamViewer explained how the shift in employee mindsets in regard to remote working and flexible working was affecting businesses: “For the first time workers are demanding how, where and when they want to work but it's presenting new challenges for businesses. So companies need to respond if they want to to continue to motivate their teams and attract the top talent. To fully support today's workforce, organisations need to realise that they can no longer enforce policies that restrict remote and flexible working. Instead they need to provide technologies that make it beneficial for the employees and the company.”

In a world that is more connected than ever before, it's no longer necessary for workers to commute every day and succumb to a nine-to-five in order to be effective at their job.

